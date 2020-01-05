Shots fired in Regina home, masked invaders forced their way in: RPS

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service is looking for four suspects following a break-in where shots were fired.

On Saturday, at about 9:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Rae Street for a report of a home invasion.

Police say three men and a woman, armed with firearms, forced their way into a residence and discharged a firearm. The suspects had their faces covered with masks and were wearing red clothing.

Police say there were three adults in the residence at the time, but no one was injured.

Two adult males who witnessed the incident have not been located, say police.

Police believe the suspects fled the scene driving a grey Chrysler 300.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RPS at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

