Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Shots fired in Regina home, masked invaders forced their way in: RPS

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted January 5, 2020 12:35 pm
Updated January 5, 2020 12:37 pm
Regina police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Rae Street for a report of a home invasion on Dec. 4.
Regina police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Rae Street for a report of a home invasion on Dec. 4. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service is looking for four suspects following a break-in where shots were fired.

On Saturday, at about 9:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Rae Street for a report of a home invasion.

Police say three men and a woman, armed with firearms, forced their way into a residence and discharged a firearm. The suspects had their faces covered with masks and were wearing red clothing.

READ MORE: Man shot during home invasion: Saskatoon police

Police say there were three adults in the residence at the time, but no one was injured.

Two adult males who witnessed the incident have not been located, say police.

READ MORE: No injuries reported after shots fired into Surrey, B.C. home: RCMP

Police believe the suspects fled the scene driving a grey Chrysler 300.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RPS at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

Penticton couple retells violent home invasion
Penticton couple retells violent home invasion
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina Police ServiceHome InvasionCrime StoppersRPSShots firedgrey Chrysler 300Regina home invasion
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.