Armed thieves force man out of truck in Saskatoon

Two thieves threatened a man with knives and stole his truck, Saskatoon police said.
Police were called to 36th St. E and 1st Ave N at 1:30 Sunday morning for the armed robbery, a statement said.
Two suspects, described as a “shorter” woman and a “taller” man, both with a black bandana, robbed a man of his 2008 brown Ford F150 with a white camper cap on the box.
The two suspects remain at large.
Police say the public should not approach the suspects or vehicle if spotted and should immediately contact them at 306-375-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
