Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Armed thieves force man out of truck in Saskatoon

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted January 5, 2020 11:24 am
Saskatoon police are looking for two suspects who robbed a man of his truck at knife point early Sunday.
Saskatoon police are looking for two suspects who robbed a man of his truck at knife point early Sunday. File / Global News

Two thieves threatened a man with knives and stole his truck, Saskatoon police said.

Police were called to 36th St. E and 1st Ave N at 1:30 Sunday morning for the armed robbery, a statement said.

Two suspects, described as a “shorter” woman and a “taller” man, both with a black bandana, robbed a man of his 2008 brown Ford F150 with a white camper cap on the box.

READ MORE: Gone in seconds: 2 Surrey vehicles pilfered after being left running unattended

The two suspects remain at large.

Police say the public should not approach the suspects or vehicle if spotted and should immediately contact them at 306-375-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police stats show carjackings are on the rise in Winnipeg
Police stats show carjackings are on the rise in Winnipeg
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceArmed RobberySaskatoonCarjackingStolen TruckCar ThievesKnife Pointstolen truck Saskatoon
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.