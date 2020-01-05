Iraqi lawmakers pass resolution to end foreign troop presence

Send this page to someone via email

Iraq‘s parliament passed on Sunday a resolution telling the government to end the presence of foreign troops in Iraq and ensure they not use its land, air, and waters for any reason.

“The government commits to revoke its request for assistance from the international coalition fighting Islamic State due to the end of military operations in Iraq and the achievement of victory,” the resolution read.

“The Iraqi government must work to end the presence of any foreign troops on Iraqi soil and prohibit them from using its land, airspace or water for any reason.”

Parliament resolutions, unlike laws, are non-binding to the government, but Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi had earlier called on parliament to end foreign troop presence.

“Despite the internal and external difficulties that we might face, it remains best for Iraq on principle and practically,” Abdul Mahdi told parliament in a speech.

Story continues below advertisement

The government has come under mounting pressure to expel the 5,200 American troops who are based in the country to help prevent a resurgence of the Islamic State group.

The request was put forward Sunday by the largest bloc in the legislature, known as Fatah. That bloc includes leaders associated with the Iran-backed paramilitary Popular Mobilization Units, which were a major force in the fight against IS.

Many Sunni and Kurdish legislators did not show up for the session, apparently because they oppose abolishing the deal.

1:57 Body of Soleimani, killed in U.S. airstrike, returns home to Iran Body of Soleimani, killed in U.S. airstrike, returns home to Iran

Meanwhile on Sunday, Iraq‘s foreign ministry lodged official complaints with the United Nations Secretary-General and Security Council over the U.S. air strikes in Baghdad that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and several Iraqi militia leaders.

The complaint is about “American attacks and aggression on Iraqi military positions and the assassination of Iraqi and allied high level military commanders on Iraqi soil,” the ministry said in a statement.

It described the attacks as “a dangerous breach of Iraqi sovereignty and of the terms of U.S. presence in Iraq.”

It called on the Security Council to condemn the attacks.

-With a file from Reuters and The Associated Press

Story continues below advertisement