Do you avoid the dreaded middle seat on the subway?

Toronto transit riders are debating which subway seat is best.
A viral tweet by Gabriel Bautista of New York has found its way to Toronto.
An image of five seat choices labelled A to E and inspired by Bautista’s tweet is circulating on social media with Torontonians weighing in on which subway seat is preferred.
A quick read of comments reveals how torn riders are. Some gravitate toward a window seat to avoid eye-contact. Others prefer to rest their heads on the panel of a three-seater. Most avoid the dreaded middle seat.
A few even mentioned they prefer to stand.
