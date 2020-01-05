Do you avoid the dreaded middle seat on the subway?

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto transit riders are debating which subway seat is best.

A viral tweet by Gabriel Bautista of New York has found its way to Toronto.

All my New Yorkers, which is the best seat? pic.twitter.com/PeAQ7UEdC9 — gabe 🦦 (@gplatinum_) January 1, 2020

An image of five seat choices labelled A to E and inspired by Bautista’s tweet is circulating on social media with Torontonians weighing in on which subway seat is preferred.

A quick read of comments reveals how torn riders are. Some gravitate toward a window seat to avoid eye-contact. Others prefer to rest their heads on the panel of a three-seater. Most avoid the dreaded middle seat.

A few even mentioned they prefer to stand.

People of Toronto, which is the best seat in which to learn that the #TTC is currently experiencing a delay both ways at St. George due to a mechanical issue? pic.twitter.com/nvakAXE3c6 — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) January 2, 2020