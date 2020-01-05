Menu

Toronto transit

Do you avoid the dreaded middle seat on the subway?

By Fadzaiishe Rebecca Ziramba Global News
Posted January 5, 2020 10:27 am
Updated January 5, 2020 10:46 am
.
. Credit: Mike Beauvais/Twitter

 

 

Toronto transit riders are debating which subway seat is best.

A viral tweet by Gabriel Bautista of New York has found its way to Toronto.

An image of five seat choices labelled A to E and inspired by Bautista’s tweet is circulating on social media with Torontonians weighing in on which subway seat is preferred.

A quick read of comments reveals how torn riders are. Some gravitate toward a window seat to avoid eye-contact. Others prefer to rest their heads on the panel of a three-seater. Most avoid the dreaded middle seat.

READ MORE: TTC closing additional collector booths in move to modernize system

A few even mentioned they prefer to stand.

READ MORE: Commuters forced to walk through smoky tunnel after fire closes stretch of Toronto subway

The meme has become a tagline in some jokes on Twitter.
