Downtown London Ont. business continues tradition of giving back to homeless

To kick-off the new year, business owner Dave McCallum and a few volunteers spent their Saturday doing something they’ve done for the past 4 years: support the homeless population of London, Ont.

“We’re bringing tables down to the corner of Dundas and Lyle (streets),” McCallum told 980 CFPL Saturday morning.

“We have some stews, soups, buns and snacks. Also clothing [such as] socks, hygiene products, items to keep your gloves warm … anything somebody who doesn’t have a place to stay would find useful.”

McCallum, who chose not to disclose the name of his business, says he’s part of a larger group that often gives back to the community together.

“There are several groups [in London] that go out and do things such as this … Our group actually all met while building houses in Paraguay for Habitat for Humanity,” McCallum said.

“We decided to do something locally [once] we came back.”

Ever since then, McCallum and his group would often spend a few days each year finding ways to support the homeless, one way or another.

A few weeks ago, they hit the streets to hand out donations. He says the responses they received were incredibly touching.

“We went out on Christmas … If you’re freezing under a bunch of blankets and you’re soaking wet, and you can still say ‘Merry Christmas, thank you guys, I really appreciate it,’ that says a lot.”

The group’s kindness has spread far and wide in recent years.

According to the business owner, folks from different cities are showing their support for London’s homeless population.

“I’ve had people as far as Toronto and Windsor donate, and some people have actually driven-up [with] all the donations … it’s incredible, people love to help!”

In 2020, McCallum says he’s set to continue efforts improving life for the homeless population of London.

He’s also encouraging the community to support other groups in the city such as Keeping Kids Warm, where members knit hats, mitts, scarves and blankets for homeless teens.

“With the [city’s] housing crisis … people can have shelter here, but just to have access to [basic necessities], and not be charged money for it, it can [turn] someone’s day around or even their life around.”

Those who wish to support the homeless can drop off donations at McCallum’s business located at 394 Richmond Street.