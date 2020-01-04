Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Oil spill at Montreal’s Trudeau airport as refuelling workers’ strike continues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 4, 2020 10:48 am
The company has been maintaining refuelling services since the strike began.
The company has been maintaining refuelling services since the strike began. Elaine Thompson/AP File Photo

Officials confirmed a fuel spill on the tarmac at the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport in Montreal on Friday evening, where aircraft refuelling workers with Swissport Canada have been on strike since Tuesday.

The company says the accident occurred around 7 p.m. when a tanker truck struck a cement pillar.

Swissport says the vehicle was being operated by a manager who oversees vehicle maintenance and handles such equipment on a regular basis.

READ MORE: Montreal airplane refuellers sit down with mediators as strike hits third day

The company has been maintaining refuelling services since the strike began.

About 40 litres of fuel was spilled, which both the company and the airport authority described as minor, with two aircrafts delayed by the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

The labour disruption by roughly 100 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers began Dec. 31. and includes aircraft refuellers, mechanics, dispatchers and maintenance workers of fuel storage facilities.

Montreal airport refuellers walk off the job
Montreal airport refuellers walk off the job
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airporttrudeau airportSwissportMontreal airport strikerefuellersrefuellers strike
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.