Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

WHL Roundup: Friday, January 3, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 4, 2020 1:52 am

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. – James Hamblin and Elijah Brown both scored twice as the Medicine Hat Tigers beat the Calgary Hitmen 5-2 on Friday in Western Hockey League action.

Jonathan Brinkman also scored for the Tigers (24-11-2), who got 20 saves from Mads Soogaard.

Carson Focht and Blake Allan found the back of the net for the Hitmen (18-12-5).

Jack McNaughton kicked out 32 shots for Calgary.

The Tigers went 1 for 6 on the power play while the Hitmen were 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

WHEAT KINGS 1 RAIDERS 0

BRANDON, Man. — Jiri Patera made 29 saves and Chad Nychuk scored the only goal at 10:52 of the second period to lift the Wheat Kings (18-17-3) over Prince Albert (20-13-5).

Story continues below advertisement

OIL KINGS 5 WARRIORS 0

EDMONTON — Sebastian Cossa only had to make 14 saves, and the Oil Kings (26-7-7) used a four-goal second period to blow the game open and beat Moose Jaw (10-21-2).

BLAZERS 2 GIANTS 1 (OT)

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Zane Franklin scored the winner while Dyland Garand stopped 19 shots as the Blazers (23-11-3) edged Vancouver (17-16-3).

ROYALS 2 ROCKETS 1

KELOWNA, B.C. — Kaid Oliver scored twice and Shane Farkas made 32 saves as Victoria (21-12-2) beat the Rockets (19-14-3) for its fourth win in a row.

THUNDERBIRDS 5 HURRICANES 4 (OT)

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Payton Mount scored the winner at 1:50 of overtime after Henrik Rybinski netted a goal and two helpers in regulation, and Seattle (14-19-3) slipped past the Hurricanes (23-10-6).

COUGARS 4 SILVERTIPS 3

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Tyson Upper had a goal and two assists and Taylor Gauthier made 39 saves as the Cougars (10-21-5) handed Everett (25-9-3) its third straight loss.

Story continues below advertisement

BLADES 4 REBELS 3 (OT)

RED DEER, Alta. — Chase Wouters scored at 3:35 of the extra period and Nolan Maier turned away 30 shots as Saskatoon (18-16-3) dealt the Rebels (13-19-4) their third straight defeat.

WINTERHAWKS 6 CHIEFS 4

SPOKANE, Wash. — Reece Newkirk scored twice as Portland (26-6-4) improved to 10-0-1 in its last 11 games with a victory over the Chiefs (20-12-5).

BRONCOS 7 PATS 5

SWIFT CURRENT, Alta. — Jaxan Kaluski scored twice and Ethan Regnier had a goal and three assists as the Broncos (8-24-3) topped Regina (11-20-4).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2020

© 2020 The Canadian Press
WHLSaskatoon BladesKelowna RocketsLethbridge HurricanesRegina PatsPrince Albert RaidersEdmonton Oil KingsSwift Current BroncosBrandon Wheat KingsCalgary HitmenMoose Jaw WarriorsVancouver GiantsKamloops BlazersRed Deer RebelsMedicine Hat TigersKootenay IceVictoria RoyalsPortland WinterhawksSeattle ThunderbirdsPrince George CougarsEverett SilvertipsTri-City AmericansSpokane Chiefswhl-roundup
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.