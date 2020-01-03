Coroner’s report says Oliver teen died from natural causes; meningitis not mentioned

Send this page to someone via email

More than two years after a meningitis scare in the South Okanagan that led to mass vaccinations, a coroner’s report looking into a death at the time of the outbreak has been released.

Two years ago, Lee Pratt stepped forward to express anger and sadness following the death of his 19-year-old son, Aidan Pratt.

At the time, Lee Pratt said he believed his son was killed by meningitis.

The Interior Health Authority didn’t declare an outbreak of the disease in the South Okanagan until two months after the teen’s death on Oct. 12, 2017.

At the time, IHA officials said it wasn’t clear if Pratt died of the disease. But on Friday, the B.C. Coroners Service confirmed that belief after issuing a report into Aidan Pratt’s death.

The coroner confirmed Aidan Pratt died at his home due to natural causes, which have been determined to be excessive bleeding from an intestinal ulcer.

The report makes no mention of meningitis as a factor in any portion of Pratt’s death, despite the family being told he did test positive for the disease.

Lee Pratt told Global News he was somewhat blindsided by the release of the report, saying he was told he would have it for 10 days before it was released to the media.

