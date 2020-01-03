Menu

unpaid wage claims

Employees say they’re owed thousands after Calgary restaurant shuts down

By Silvana Benolich Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 8:57 pm
Updated January 3, 2020 8:59 pm
Hart Healthy Foods in East Village Calgary on January 2, 2020.
Hart Healthy Foods in East Village Calgary on January 2, 2020. Global News/Nick Brizuela

Employees of a Calgary restaurant, owned by a member of the famous Hart wrestling family, say they’re owed thousands of dollars after the business suddenly closed last month.

Hart Healthy Foods opened in the East Village in October 2019.

The restaurant is owned by Alexandra Hart, daughter of wrestler Bret “The Hitman” Hart.

On Dec. 19, employees received an email from Hart informing them the restaurant would be shutting its doors on Dec. 20.

“Its a really devastating blow to not just me, but all my co-workers,” former employee Mike Lunham said.

Lunham worked as a cook at Hart Healthy Foods, and says he’s owed for about 88 hours of work — the equivalent of approximately $1,800, he says, including tips.

“The last time I was paid was Nov. 30,” Lunham added. “I was supposed to be paid on the 15th, and then the 20th.”

Other former employees also say they’re owed thousands of dollars in pay.

“I haven’t been able to pay rent, afford groceries [or] pay for my car,” former Hart Healthy Foods cook Ben Duong said.

“I’m just scared I could get evicted from my house and end up in a homeless shelter.”

Several ex-employees have said they haven’t been able to get an answer from their former boss as to when, or if, they’ll be paid.

Hart says she’s waiting on advice from her lawyers, and could not provide any comment.

A number of her former employees say they’ve filed complaints with the labour board for non-payment of wages.

