Grand Theatre raises nearly $90K for London Food Bank

In its third annual campaign, the Grand Theatre has raised $87,780 in support of the London Food Bank.

The supercalifragilisticexpiali-donation was raised by theatre staff and cast and crew of the theatre’s holiday production of Mary Poppins.

“Each month, the food bank assists more than 8,000 individuals, which represents 10 times the number of seats in the theatre, with 40 per cent of those individuals being children,” said Mary Poppins actor Deborah Hay to audiences after each show.

Following the performances, staff and cast members collected cash donations in the lobby.

“With their support, the campaign has exceeded our expectations and has once again demonstrated the incredible generosity of the patrons of our theatre,” artistic director Dennis Garnhum said.

Over the last three years, in partnership with Business Cares, the Grand Theatre has raised a cumulative total of $290,779.

London Food Bank co-executive Director Jane Roy notes that the support allowed them to raise the nutritional value of the food they provide to the community.

The funds will go towards purchasing food like milk, eggs, bread, fruit and vegetables.

“These funds will assist both individuals and families that access our resources as well as the over 20 agencies that we support throughout the year,” Roy said.