Kingston woman charged after throwing a brick at car, spitting at health-care worker: police

An 18-year-old woman was charged with assault and mischief after police say she caused “notable damages” to a car at a business in downtown Kingston on Thursday.

According to a Kingston police news release, the woman damaged a vehicle belonging to a business employee “in a fit of rage” following an argument with staff at approximately 10:30 a.m.

The accused struck the vehicle with a stick and threw a brick at the driver’s side door, police say.

Arriving at the scene, officers say they witnessed the woman bending and breaking the rear windshield wiper.

She was arrested by police at approximately 11:10 a.m. While inside the cruiser, police say she began striking her face against the side window bars.

At Kingston police headquarters, police say she threatened to continue harming herself. Police claim she had consumed methamphetamine earlier in the day.

After being taken to Kingston General Hospital, police say the accused spit on a health-care worker.

When she was brought back to police headquarters, she was charged with assault, mischief under $5,000 and breach of probation.

She has since been released on a condition to appear at a future court date.