‘Very dangerous’ avalanche conditions in some Alberta mountain parks

The avalanche risk in several Alberta mountain parks is considered high, or very dangerous, according to a warning from Parks Canada issued Friday.

Avalanche warnings were in place for Jasper, Banff, Yoho, Kootenay, Little Yoho, Glacier and Waterton Lakes national parks on Friday morning. The degree of the danger ratings in each park varied from high — or “very dangerous avalanche conditions” — to moderate — or “heightened avalanche conditions” — depending on the elevation.

Jasper National Park

The warning for Jasper National Park advised of a high risk in the alpine and treeline levels Friday and into Saturday. This means travel in this terrain is not recommended, as human-triggered avalanches are very likely and natural avalanches are likely.

Parks Canada said strong southwest winds gusting up to 100 km/h, coupled with 25 to 40 centimetres of snow through the weekend will test the snowpack.

Banff, Yoho, Kootenay and Little Yoho national parks

The avalanche risk in these parks was listed as high in the alpine terrain Friday, while the risk was lower through the treeline region. Parks Canada said there is a lot of uncertainty with the incoming weather systems — if the areas receive less snow than what’s forecasted, the avalanche risk will remain in the considerable range.

The avalanche risk in the alpine region of these parks is expected to remain high through the weekend.

Glacier National Park

Large areas of Glacier National Park were closed on Friday due to avalanche control operations involving explosives, as the risk in the alpine region remained high. The risk was a bit lower — but still dangerous — in the treeline region and below the treeline.

Waterton Lakes National Park

The avalanche risk was listed between low to considerable in Waterton Lakes National Park Friday. A wind warning was also in place for the region Friday, with very strong southwesterly wind gusts over 100 km/h forecasted through Friday afternoon.

The avalanche risk in some of the parks is expected to decrease by Sunday.

For the most up to date information on the avalanche risk, visit Parks Canada’s website.

