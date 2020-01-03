Elections, champions and warm winters: psychic predictions for Saskatchewan in decade ahead

Send this page to someone via email

In a province of loyal sports fans, hard-working farmers and wild weather, it’s fair to wonder what lies ahead in 2020 and beyond.

Psychic medium Robyn Carissa from Regina sat down with Global News to share what’s in store for Saskatchewan teams, major city projects and election outcomes.

Robyn, how do you interpret what lies ahead?

I’ve been doing this since I’ve been three years old with my spirit guides, your spirit guides, everybody’s guides, angels, higher powers so to say. And it just comes intuitively to me and I just ask the question and I get the answer.

Let’s start with the Saskatchewan Roughriders: how will the team fare in the next decade?

They’re going to do really well, especially this year. But I wouldn’t say – I’m going to be like the arch-enemy of all Rider fans – that they’re going to get the Grey Cup this year because I’m not sure they will.

I think we’re going to have a Calgary-Hamilton go around at Grey Cup this year.

But we will see a Grey Cup in the next three (years) because there are going to be some big dynamic changes in the organization.

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) celebrates a touchdown during first half CFL action against the Ottawa Redblacks, in Regina, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Matt Smith

Cody Fajardo has proven he’s on the rise as a CFL quarterback, how will his path play out in Saskatchewan?

He’s going to do really well this season. They’re going to see more improvements with Cody – and the fans are going to rally around him as well.

But it’s going to be up to the Riders to keep him here.

Do we see him hoisting that Grey Cup for us?

That I can’t tell you for sure, but he should be here in that time frame. He’s going to get some sweet offers after this season.

The Saskatchewan Rush lacrosse club and the Saskatchewan Rattlers have also won championships. Will we see some title wins?

Absolutely. Our whole foundation in Saskatchewan is about winning, and the pride that we have in Saskatchewan, so we absolutely will.

I would see one for sure this year (lacrosse), and then we’ll get two for sure next year.

Saskatchewan Rush forward Jeff Shattler celebrates with the National Lacrosse League Cup after defeating the Rochester Knighthawks in Saskatoon on Saturday, June 9, 2018. Liam Richards / The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan sports fans have talked a lot about the possibility of more professional teams.

Wouldn’t it be something if we got the NHL team? I do believe we’re going to get another big sports team within the next five to six years.

Saskatoon is looking at the possibility of a new arena. How will that development play out?

The arena in Saskatoon is actually going to be bigger, from what I see. And it will come with everything that’s needed. Saskatoon is going to one-up Regina on the stadium front.

Mosaic Stadium will likely host another big show in 2020. Any idea who’s playing?

I’m 99.9 per cent positive that the Def Leppard / Motley Crue stadium tour is coming to Regina. The other one will be more of a pop/country feel to it.

Strong winds damaged grain bins on a farm near Laporte, Sask. Jenny Hagan/Twitter

Saskatchewan is known for wild weather – right now we’re enjoying a mild stretch. How will this winter play out?

We’re going to hit a really cold snap probably around the 28th of February, going into March. Some heavy snow, then it’s going to go away again.

Farmers had some ups and downs last year. What can they expect in 2020?

This is not going to be a great year for farming. This is going to be almost bipolar – like it’s going to be really hot and dry and then so wet. Then really hot and dry.

August is going to be really windy.

It’s good to some extent – we’re not going to see an early snowfall like we did last year, so they’ll get their harvest off in good time.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe sits for a year end interview at the Legislative Building in Regina on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor

2020 is a big election year for Saskatchewan, with the provincial ballot up first on Oct. 26. Who will win?

A Sask. Party majority, for sure. I have no favour towards any political party, I’m just saying what I’m seeing.

As for the municipal elections, how will the mayoral race play out in Regina and Saskatoon?

We’re going to see some tighter races, but it’s going to pretty much stay the same.