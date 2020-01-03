Kelowna video store saved from closure

Send this page to someone via email

Leo’s Videos will stay open in Kelowna after all, though it will be moving location.

Store owner Leo Bartels announced he was selling the store in July of 2019, after 15 years in business.

After several months on the market, Bartels started selling off inventory, with the intention of closing shop.

But on New Year’s Day, a deal was hashed out with a store employee who wants to take on the business.

“It’s the biggest thing I wanted,” Bartels said. “To still have a video store in Kelowna. I took a long time to build this store, so watching people buy off pieces of it was fun and sad.”

Bartels said that while about six thousand movies have been sold, the store still has an inventory of about 20 thousand movies.

He also said after losing the lease on Leo’s current space, the new owner is hoping to keep the store in the neighbourhood.