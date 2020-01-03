Menu

Consumer

Kelowna video store saved from closure

By Kimberly Davidson Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 12:36 am
.
. Steve Beskidny/Global News

Leo’s Videos will stay open in Kelowna after all, though it will be moving location.

Store owner Leo Bartels announced he was selling the store in July of 2019, after 15 years in business.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s last video store for sale, says owner

After several months on the market, Bartels started selling off inventory, with the intention of closing shop.

But on New Year’s Day, a deal was hashed out with a store employee who wants to take on the business.

“It’s the biggest thing I wanted,” Bartels said.  “To still have a video store in Kelowna. I took a long time to build this store, so watching people buy off pieces of it was fun and sad.”

READ MORE: ‘Stable values’ touted for 2020’s Okanagan property assessments

Bartels said that while about six thousand movies have been sold, the store still has an inventory of about 20 thousand movies.

He also said after losing the lease on Leo’s current space, the new owner is hoping to keep the store in the neighbourhood.

 

