Canada

Impaired driver turns out to be escaped prisoner on the run: La Ronge RCMP

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted January 22, 2020 4:00 pm
Updated January 22, 2020 5:11 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP were looking for John Riley Sanderson who allegedly escaped from police custody on Jan. 2 .
Saskatchewan RCMP were looking for John Riley Sanderson who allegedly escaped from police custody on Jan. 2 . Photo courtesy of Saskatchewan RCMP

A man arrested for impaired driving turned out to be a missing prisoner wanted by police, say officials.

On Jan. 2, John Riley Sanderson escaped from a La Ronge courthouse. He was being escorted to a transport vehicle when he allegedly freed himself from restraints and ran away from officers.

READ MORE: RCMP trying to shed light on events leading up to woman's death in northern Sask.

He was missing ever since.

Police finally caught up with Sanderson on Wednesday at around 3:30 p.m. when they found a vehicle in a ditch along Highway 915, south of Stanley Mission.

RCMP were in the area responding to a report of an impaired driver.

READ MORE: Truck with 2 children inside stolen south of Edmonton; RCMP seek suspect

Sanderson ended up being the driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle say police. He was arrested without incident and was charged with impaired driving in addition to his outstanding warrants.

He’s scheduled to appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on Thursday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
national skyline national skyline

