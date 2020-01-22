Impaired driver turns out to be escaped prisoner on the run: La Ronge RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man arrested for impaired driving turned out to be a missing prisoner wanted by police, say officials.

On Jan. 2, John Riley Sanderson escaped from a La Ronge courthouse. He was being escorted to a transport vehicle when he allegedly freed himself from restraints and ran away from officers.

He was missing ever since.

Police finally caught up with Sanderson on Wednesday at around 3:30 p.m. when they found a vehicle in a ditch along Highway 915, south of Stanley Mission.

RCMP were in the area responding to a report of an impaired driver.

Sanderson ended up being the driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle say police. He was arrested without incident and was charged with impaired driving in addition to his outstanding warrants.

He’s scheduled to appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on Thursday.