No charges laid after Brandon police called for ‘trespassing’ moose

Police say things are back to normal in a Brandon neighbourhood after officers were led on a wild moose chase Thursday morning.

In a release, Brandon police said they were called to the report of a “suspicious individual” in a backyard near Viceroy Crescent around 9 a.m.

That suspicious individual turned out to be a moose, apparently out for a morning stroll.

“It looks like it was a young male,” said Brandon police spokesperson, Sgt. Kirby Sararas.

“Some neighbours called to let us know about it so our members went down with animal control to get it safely out of the city.”

Brandon is surrounded by farmland and divided by the Assiniboine River, and Sararas said it’s not uncommon to see wildlife in the Wheat City.

But she said it’s not every day officers see a moose.

Brandon police approach a moose found in a backyard Thursday morning. Handout/Brandon police

“Deer are in town all the time — probably right now there’s a number of deer in town — but a moose is an entirely different situation,” said Sararas.

“They’re bigger, a little bit more unpredictable, and if they’re cornered and felt threatened it could be a little bit more of an issue.”

With help from animal control, Sararas said officers were able to convince the moose to mosey on without any trouble.

“They were able to kind of corral it through the area,” she said.

“There was no issues, it just found its way out. It did go through a few more yards on its way out of town, but it did find its way out.”

In the release, police said they hope for the best for their furry trespasser.

“The visitor was corralled north toward the river by police and animal control officers where we hope he finds the life he’s looking for,” it reads.

