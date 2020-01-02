Saint John City Market staple Balemans Produce to close after Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

If you’ve done some shopping in Saint John City Market, you’ve likely seen the array of fruits and vegetables available at Balemans Produce.

The stall has been operated by the Balemans family for over 50 years.

“I started working here with my father when he came here a long time ago,” says Robert Balemans.

“When he retired I took over from him.”

Robert Balemans took over the stall from his father over 30 years ago. Travis Fortnum

Now, 30 years after taking over the stall, Balemans has decided to close it down.

“It’s time, you know?” Tweet This

While you may know its shelves and selection, you might not know the impact the produce stand has had on Balemans himself. He runs the operation with the help of his wife Belinda, as well as the daughter and son of the couple.

A family that might be in different shape if Balemans hadn’t inherited the business.

“This is where I met my husband,” Belinda says. “I used to stop and buy things from him, and one thing led to another I guess.”

The Balemans admit they’re sad to say goodbye to their regulars, and through the morning many stopped by simply for a handshake or to wish the family well.

Saint John City Market has set up a canvas inside the Charlotte Street entrance for customers to wish the Balemans well. Travis Fortnum

The Saint John City Market has set up a canvas near the stall for customers to jot down messages of thanks and well-wishes.

Saturday will be the last day Balemans Produce is open for business.

Balemans Produce will close after January 4. Travis Fortnum