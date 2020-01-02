Cobourg man arrested following police pursuit from Peterborough to Port Hope: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Cobourg man is in custody after OPP say he was pursued by police from Peterborough to Port Hope on New Year’s Day.

According to Northumberland OPP, the pursuit began in Peterborough when officers with the Peterborough Police Service initiated a vehicle stop and the suspect allegedly fled from police.

“They (Peterborough police) terminated that pursuit for safety, and let us know that they were trying to stop a vehicle, which was unsuccessful,” said Northumberland OPP Sgt. Mark Collins.

Collins says a Peterborough County OPP officer then located the suspect vehicle travelling southbound on County Road 28 and initiated a pursuit. However, Collins says, the pursuit was once again called off due to safety concerns.

Northumberland OPP were notified, and officers set up a controlled stop in the area of County Road 28 at Dale Road, just north of Port Hope and about 45 kilometres south of Peterborough, Collins says.

Around 1 p.m., Collins says officers again located the suspect vehicle, which was reportedly stopped on the roadway due to a traffic backlog.

Collins says the driver refused to exit the vehicle, reportedly prompting an officer to break the driver’s side window to access the man and arrest him.

The 27-year-old suspect is facing several charges, including drug-impaired driving, dangerous driving and flight from police.

OPP and Peterborough police are expected to release more details on Thursday.

