Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Cobourg man arrested following police pursuit from Peterborough to Port Hope: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 2, 2020 9:59 am
Cobourg man arrested following police pursuit from Peterborough to Port Hope
WATCH: A man is in custody following a police pursuit that began in Peterborough and ended in Cobourg on Wednesday, according to OPP.

A Cobourg man is in custody after OPP say he was pursued by police from Peterborough to Port Hope on New Year’s Day.

According to Northumberland OPP, the pursuit began in Peterborough when officers with the Peterborough Police Service initiated a vehicle stop and the suspect allegedly fled from police.

READ MORE: OPP in search of suspect(s) in arson at Warsaw Caves

“They (Peterborough police) terminated that pursuit for safety, and let us know that they were trying to stop a vehicle, which was unsuccessful,” said Northumberland OPP Sgt. Mark Collins.

Collins says a Peterborough County OPP officer then located the suspect vehicle travelling southbound on County Road 28 and initiated a pursuit. However, Collins says, the pursuit was once again called off due to safety concerns.

Northumberland OPP were notified, and officers set up a controlled stop in the area of County Road 28 at Dale Road, just north of Port Hope and about 45 kilometres south of Peterborough, Collins says.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Northumberland OPP lay impaired driving charges during patrols

Around 1 p.m., Collins says officers again located the suspect vehicle, which was reportedly stopped on the roadway due to a traffic backlog.

Collins says the driver refused to exit the vehicle, reportedly prompting an officer to break the driver’s side window to access the man and arrest him.

The 27-year-old suspect is facing several charges, including drug-impaired driving, dangerous driving and flight from police.

OPP and Peterborough police are expected to release more details on Thursday.

Durham Police investigating after police pursuit ends in car crash
Durham Police investigating after police pursuit ends in car crash
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario Provincial PolicePeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServicePolice ChasePort HopeNorthumberland CountyPolice PursuitNorthumberland OPPDale Roadpolice chase Northumberland OPPpolice chase OPPpolice chase Peterborough County
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.