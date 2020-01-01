Edmonton couple known for patriotism celebrate 2020 with Canadian flag display

A pair of Edmontonians used the dawn of a new decade as an opportunity to share their love of Canada.
Sanjeev Chawla and his wife Sangeeta, who immigrated to Canada from India, created a flag display at Oliver School.
“We made Canada our home 15 years ago,” said Sanjeev. The pair set up the display early Wednesday.
“We feel the spirit of nationalism is very important to us.”
The Chawlas have made creating Canadian-themed displays at the school a tradition. In 2014, they unveiled the largest Canadian flag in the province’s history there. Then, in 2015, they set up a display for the 50th anniversary of the Canadian flag. In 2017 they celebrated Canada’s 150 anniversary of confederation.
The 2020 display features about 400 miniature flags, spelling out “Canada 2020, Happy New Year.”
“It is going to be a very exciting, interesting decade.”
