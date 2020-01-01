Edmonton couple known for patriotism celebrate 2020 with Canadian flag display

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of Edmontonians used the dawn of a new decade as an opportunity to share their love of Canada.

Sanjeev Chawla and his wife Sangeeta, who immigrated to Canada from India, created a flag display at Oliver School.

“We made Canada our home 15 years ago,” said Sanjeev. The pair set up the display early Wednesday.

“We feel the spirit of nationalism is very important to us.” Tweet This

The Chawlas have made creating Canadian-themed displays at the school a tradition. In 2014, they unveiled the largest Canadian flag in the province’s history there. Then, in 2015, they set up a display for the 50th anniversary of the Canadian flag. In 2017 they celebrated Canada’s 150 anniversary of confederation.

“‘It’s quite natural for us to do all this,” Sanjeev said. “We always wish our family, friends, relatives a [happy] New Year. Why not wish all our Canadians from coast to coast a very happy new year and a very happy new decade?”

The 2020 display features about 400 miniature flags, spelling out “Canada 2020, Happy New Year.”

“It is going to be a very exciting, interesting decade.” Tweet This

Sanjeev and Sangeeta Chawla set up a special display at Oliver School to honour the start of a new decade. Dave Carels / Global News

Around 400 miniature Canadian flags were used in the display. Dave Carels / Global News