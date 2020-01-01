Menu

Canada

2020 world juniors: Lafrenière to play in quarterfinal game against Slovakia

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted January 1, 2020 12:15 pm
Updated January 1, 2020 12:21 pm
Canada's Alexis Lafreniere, who missed the last two games with a knee injury, waits to hit the ice for the team's practice at the World Junior Hockey Championships on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
Canada's Alexis Lafreniere, who missed the last two games with a knee injury, waits to hit the ice for the team's practice at the World Junior Hockey Championships on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in Ostrava, Czech Republic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Alexis Lafrenière will be in the lineup when Canada meets Slovakia in the quarterfinals of the world junior hockey championship Thursday.

The star winger and projected No. 1 pick at the 2020 NHL draft returned to practice Wednesday after injuring his left knee in the second period of Saturday’s embarrassing 6-0 loss to Russia.

Lafrenière was out early at Ostravar Arena testing the joint and moving well as a full participant in the main 30-minute session.

He was not made available to reporters after practice. Hockey Canada confirmed Lafrenière would return in a tweet later Wednesday.

The Canadians, who face Slovakia in the quarters on Thursday, beat Germany 4-1 and the Czech Republic 7-2 to top Group B without Lafrenière, but getting the reigning CHL Player of the Year back for the medal round is a huge boost.

Story continues below advertisement
Canadian captain faces heat for not removing helmet during Russian anthem at World Juniors
The 18-year-old from Saint-Eustache, Que., scored the winner and added three assists in his country’s tournament-opening 6-4 victory over the United States on Boxing Day.

Lafrenière has 23 goals and 47 assists in 32 games with the Rimouski Oceanic of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League this season.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Team CanadaHockey CanadaAlexis lafreniereWorld juniors hockey2020 world juniorsLafreniereLafreniere injuryWorld Juniors Hockey Championships
