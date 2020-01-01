Menu

World

At least 16 dead, 5 wounded in central Mexico prison riot: police

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 1, 2020 11:56 am
At least 16 inmates in a central Mexico prison were killed and five more were wounded in a riot that closed out a violent 2019 for the country, authorities said.

Zacatecas state security secretary Ismael Camberos Hernandez told local press that authorities confiscated four guns that they believe were introduced to the Cieneguillas state prison during prison visits Tuesday. He said the prison had been searched for weapons on Saturday and Sunday and no guns were found.

The melee broke out around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and the prison was brought under control by 5 p.m., according to a statement from the state security agency.

READ MORE: 16 inmates dead after outbreak of violence in Honduras prison

Fifteen of the victims died at the prison and one died later at a hospital.

One prisoner was detained with a gun still in his possession and the other three were found inside the prison, the statement said. Camberos said not all of the victims died from gunshot wounds. Some were stabbed and others beaten with objects.

No guards or police were wounded, Camberos said.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
