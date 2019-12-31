Cochrane’s ‘Marathon Man’ overcomes health problems to wrap up efforts to help kids

Send this page to someone via email

It was the end of a New Year’s Eve tradition in Cochrane, Alta., on Tuesday, as the town’s “Marathon Man” held his last fundraising event to help kids.

Martin Parnell earned his nickname in 2010 when he ran 250 marathons in a single year.

That was the start of his efforts to raise money to help young people around the world get involved in sports — efforts that have raised $1.3 million to benefit 27,000 kids in countries around the world.

“In Afghanistan and Iraq, allowing girls and women to run for freedom and equality,” Parnell said, describing one of his objectives.

“We also built a playground in Tanzania at [a] kindergarten school.”

Parnell organized Tuesday’s run to help the Boys and Girls Club in Cochrane, which runs after-school support programs and other activities for young people in the town northwest of Calgary.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s just really helpful of him to come and fund the Boys and Girls Club,” said 11-year-old club member Mackenzie Sealock.

Parnell participated in Tuesday’s run, despite some serious health setbacks.

“Two months ago, I had a stroke,” Parnell said.

READ MORE: Veteran Alberta marathoner bounces back from serious setback to bring kids joy

That came five years after a previous stroke.

“That was a long recovery, 18 months, but I managed to come back and keep going,” Parnell said. “And so I’m just happy to be back. Happy to be here!”

Parnell’s perseverance in overcoming his health problems impressed others running in the event.

“It’s amazing that one person can do so much good,” Laura Townsend said. “There [are] probably hundreds out there that have been inspired by him.”

While Tuesday’s run marked the end of Parnell’s fundraising events, the 64-year-old isn’t done running.

In April 2020, he’ll be doing the Boston Marathon.

“So when this finishes, I’ve got to get into my training program to get ready for Boston, so I’m looking forward to that,” Parnell said.

“No rest for the wicked, right?” Tweet This