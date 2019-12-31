Menu

Politics

Trump says U.S., China will sign Phase 1 of trade deal on Jan. 15

By Staff Reuters
Posted December 31, 2019 10:04 am
Trump says USMCA ‘tough’ deal, says China agreement to be finalized soon
WATCH: Trump says USMCA 'tough' deal, says China agreement to be finalized soon

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Phase 1 of an American trade deal with China would be signed on Jan. 15 at the White House.

The president wrote in a tweet that he would sign the deal with “high level representatives of China” and that he would later travel to Beijing to begin talks on the next phase.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Oil prices are at a three-month high, buoyed by expected U.S.-China trade deal

“The ceremony will take place at the White House. High level representatives of China will be present,” he wrote. “At a later date I will be going to Beijing where talks will begin on Phase Two!”

The deal on the first phase was struck in December.

 

© 2019 Reuters
