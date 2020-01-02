Live in the Okanagan: Start the new decade off with some live music

Send this page to someone via email

Add seeing more live music to your New Year’s Resolutions, and start the new decade off right by supporting local musicians.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Vernon

Friday, Jan. 3

Shawna Palmer at Match Eatery & Public House

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Florida Man at The Longhorn Pub

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Rob Dunlop at The Den Bar and Bistro

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4

Dirt Road Kings at The Kal

Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Kelowna

Friday, Jan. 3

Vinnie The Squid at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The Young’Uns at The Blue Gator

Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Dan Tait at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4

Dan Tait at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Bo Higgs at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Penticton

Tuesday, Jan. 7

DJ Spill at Cannery Brewing

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

David Francey at The Dream Cafe