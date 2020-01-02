Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Okanagan Musicians

Live in the Okanagan: Start the new decade off with some live music

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted January 2, 2020 4:58 pm
Live in the Okanagan: Begin 2020 with live music

Add seeing more live music to your New Year’s Resolutions, and start the new decade off right by supporting local musicians.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Vernon

Related News

Friday, Jan. 3

Shawna Palmer at Match Eatery & Public House 

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Florida Man at The Longhorn Pub

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Rob Dunlop at The Den Bar and Bistro 

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Story continues below advertisement

Saturday, Jan. 4 

Dirt Road Kings at The Kal 

  • Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Kelowna

Friday, Jan. 3 

Vinnie The Squid at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub 

  • Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The Young’Uns at The Blue Gator

  • Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Dan Tait at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4 

Dan Tait at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Bo Higgs at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Penticton

Tuesday, Jan. 7

DJ Spill at Cannery Brewing 

Story continues below advertisement
  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

David Francey at The Dream Cafe 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

 

 

Live Musiclive in the okanaganMusic Listings Okanaganlive music showslocal musiciansmusic eventsLive Music EventsLive Music ListingsOkanagan Musicians
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.