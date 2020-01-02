Live in the Okanagan: Start the new decade off with some live music

Add seeing more live music to your New Year’s Resolutions, and start the new decade off right by supporting local musicians.
Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.
Vernon
Friday, Jan. 3
Shawna Palmer at Match Eatery & Public House
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Florida Man at The Longhorn Pub
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Rob Dunlop at The Den Bar and Bistro
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 4
Dirt Road Kings at The Kal
- Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Kelowna
Friday, Jan. 3
Vinnie The Squid at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
The Young’Uns at The Blue Gator
- Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Dan Tait at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 4
Dan Tait at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Bo Higgs at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Penticton
Tuesday, Jan. 7
DJ Spill at Cannery Brewing
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
David Francey at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
COMMENTS