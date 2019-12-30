Lethbridge mother shocked after she says washing machine ‘exploded from the inside out’

Send this page to someone via email

A Lethbridge family is steering clear of their basement after they say their washing machine spontaneously exploded three days before Christmas.

Brittany Lewis said she was upstairs with her husband and her two young daughters when they heard a startling noise.

“It sounded like someone had just thrown a bowling ball down my basement stairs and it exploded into a million pieces,” she said. Tweet This

“My washing machine exploded, from the inside out.”

Lewis was doing a load of bed sheets at the time. She said the damage was extensive.

According to Lewis, the explosion blew apart wiring, the sides and back, and knocked the machine into her dryer as well as the hot water taps, as it rotated a full 90 degrees.

“It blew the dial right off,” she said, pointing to a small bin on the floor.

“We didn’t know what to do, so we just threw it in the trash.”

Lewis said she feels lucky it was on a spin cycle, which prevented any water damage.

“I mean, we had all our Christmas gifts down there for the kids,” she said.

“Lots of keepsakes and things.”

Lewis said the manufacturer, GE Appliances, was able to send someone out to inspect it the next day.

“[The employee] said it was very unusual,” she said.

“It seemed like he had been doing this a really long time… and he hadn’t seen anything like this.” Tweet This

GE’s website says model GTWS10SSJ1WS has been discontinued, but not recalled.

Global News reached out to the company for clarification but has not yet received a response.

“They were thinking that they would maybe replace the washing machine, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet,” Lewis said.

“We expressed that we’re a little concerned about getting the same brand again and having something similar happen.” Tweet This

Lewis is hoping to instead receive a refund on her washer as well as her dryer, which was damaged in the incident.

She said a phone representative told her that would be unlikely.

“There’s not a lot that can prepare you for a malfunction like this,” Lewis said.

“It’s just trying to be aware of the model that you have and [of] any recalls.”

Lewis is hoping her model will be recalled soon.

“I wouldn’t want that to happen to anybody else,” she said.

“You trust that these things are going to work like they’re supposed to. You put your clothes in the wash and you don’t expect that anything like this will happen.” Tweet This

For now, Lewis and her family are awaiting a response from GE on what their options are.

