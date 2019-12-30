Menu

Crime

Police charge roommates with first-degree murder in northeast Calgary homicide

By Brenda Neufeld 770 CHQR
Posted December 30, 2019 3:03 pm
Calgary police are investigating a homicide after a body was found in a home on Dec. 15, 2019. This photo shows the scene on Dec. 18, 2019.
Calgary police are investigating a homicide after a body was found in a home on Dec. 15, 2019. This photo shows the scene on Dec. 18, 2019. Kevin Billo/Global News

Calgary police have laid murder charges against the roommates of a man who was found dead earlier this month at a home in the community of Winston Heights.

On Dec. 15 at about 12:30 p.m., police were called to a home in the 400 block of 28 Avenue N.E. where they found the body of Mahmoud Ahmid Aburashed. Police said that the 58-year-old’s body was initially found by a friend from out of town who is not linked to the incident.

READ MORE: Calgary police seek help in investigation of northeast homicide linked to drug trade

Police believe the homicide happened on the morning of Dec. 13. They said the motive is linked to money owed for drugs.

Allen James McCabe, 32, and Megan Elizabeth Springstead, 33, are both charged with first-degree murder. They are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 6.

