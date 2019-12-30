Police charge roommates with first-degree murder in northeast Calgary homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have laid murder charges against the roommates of a man who was found dead earlier this month at a home in the community of Winston Heights.

On Dec. 15 at about 12:30 p.m., police were called to a home in the 400 block of 28 Avenue N.E. where they found the body of Mahmoud Ahmid Aburashed. Police said that the 58-year-old’s body was initially found by a friend from out of town who is not linked to the incident.

Police believe the homicide happened on the morning of Dec. 13. They said the motive is linked to money owed for drugs.

Allen James McCabe, 32, and Megan Elizabeth Springstead, 33, are both charged with first-degree murder. They are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 6.

