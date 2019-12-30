Snowstorm expected to hammer B.C. Interior, prompting warnings and travel advisories

Send this page to someone via email

A snowstorm will bring up to 30 centimetres of snow to the B.C. Interior by Monday night, according to Environment Canada.

The national weather service has issued a snowfall warning for the Okanagan, Shuswap, North Thompson, North Columbia, Kinbasket and Williston regions.

Environment Canada says the storm will track across British Columbia Monday night and Tuesday, bringing heavy snow in the amount of 20-30 centimetres.

0:35 Snow blankets Okanagan Connector in June…. again Snow blankets Okanagan Connector in June…. again

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve,” the warning advises. “Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

Road maintenance contractor AIM Roads is encouraging drivers to be prepared before travelling B.C. Interior highways and to check DriveBC.ca for current road conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

*STORM WARNING* Central/North #Okanagan #Shuswap @ECCCWeatherBC is calling for 20-30cm of snow in these areas, the brunt of it starting Monday evening. https://t.co/2S54Xqs73N

Current road conditions always @DriveBC. Make sure you & your vehicle are prepared! @TranBC_OKS pic.twitter.com/tmPIzT0kqK — AIMRoads (@AimRoads) December 30, 2019

The BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says the eastbound lane of Highway 1 at 10th Street in Salmon Arm, B.C., was closed Monday morning due to downed power lines.

CLEAR – #BCHwy1 EB at 10th st. in #SalmonArmBC the downed power lines have been cleared. Expect delays. — Drive BC (@DriveBC) December 30, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Emergency crews are on scene and an assessment was completed. The highway has since reopened. Drivers are asked to expect delays.

Winter tires or chains are required on most routes in British Columbia from Oct. 1 to March 31.

For select highways, including mountain passes and rural routes in high snowfall areas, the date will be extended until April 30 to account for early spring snowfall.

For more information, click here.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada has issued a heavy rainfall warning for the Central Coast and West Vancouver Island, with 100 millimetres of rain expected to fall.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible, the advisory states.

For weather on the go, download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.