Fort McMurray man’s grassroots ’80s Summer Camp’ mental health program catches celebrity attention

A Fort McMurray man’s work to spread awareness of mental health issues is catching on worldwide.

Keith Muise launched “80s Summer Camp,” a grassroots effort to get people talking about their mental health, just days after the 2016 Fort McMurray wildfire.

“At that time, I was also dealing with depression from the loss of my grandmother and my father. They both died of cancer in about a 13-month span. Really took a negative toll on me. I was in a very dark place for many years,” Muise said.

“And then the fire happened. [And] four days after the fire happened, we lost my father-in-law to cancer, and I just decided it’s either sink or swim. I have to do something right now.”

Muise launched the awareness campaign first locally — to others who had gone through the wildfire evacuation — but has since expanded to involve people all over the world.

He had “80s Summer Camp” T-shirts designed hoping that people would wear them and start conversations.

Muise chose the name because he felt that summer camps in the 1980s were full of carefree, fun moments, and he hopes people wear the shirts while they enjoy themselves so they will be associated with positive memories.

“Basically, to give people this Superman cape to put on whenever they’re feeling a little down,” he said.

“[The T-shirts are] a reminder to people that mental health issues do exist, and that there [are] many people dealing with them, and they’re not alone.

“When it comes to mental health, everybody wants to help somebody who is suffering.”

Famous faces spread the word

Shortly after the launch, Muise reached out to some celebrities using social media in hopes that they would help get the campaign going.

“[I thought] maybe if I can get famous people… to help spread the word, more people would realize that they aren’t alone,” Muise said.

Several well-known actors and actresses have worn the shirts after being contacted by Muise: Game of Thrones alums John Bradley and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Breaking Bad alum and cerebral palsy activist RJ Mitte, Pretty Little Liars actress Troian Bellisario and dozens of others.

Muise said that the idea of a “virtual summer camp” had been in his head for some time but now he hopes to continue to expand and become a registered non-profit. There are also plans in the works to host an actual summer camp in 2020.

“My goal isn’t to make money; it’s to spread awareness. The little bit of money that we’ve had, it just goes back into buying more T-shirts,” he said.

Muise connects with “80s Summer Camp” members on active Facebook and Instagram pages.

T-shirts can be purchased online.

