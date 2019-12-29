Menu

Canada

2 dead of exposure in separate Manitoba incidents

By Global News
Posted December 29, 2019 2:09 pm
RCMP are awaiting autopsy results after two died of exposure in Manitoba in separate incidents. .
RCMP are awaiting autopsy results after two died of exposure in Manitoba in separate incidents. . THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

Two people died of exposure in separate incidents in Manitoba Saturday, RCMP say.

Selkirk RCMP received a call about an unresponsive man on a trail in Selkirk Park at about 11:40 a.m. in the small city about 35 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

RCMP and paramedics found a 52-year-old Selkirk man dead at the scene.

Later that day, Gillam RCMP got a report of an unresponsive woman in an open area off Butnau Road, near the baseball diamonds, in Gillam.

A 48-year-old Fox Lake Cree Nation woman was found dead at the scene.

Gillam is just over 1,000 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP don’t suspect there was a criminal element to either of the deaths but are awaiting autopsy results.

