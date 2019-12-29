Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Death toll from Italian Alps avalanches rises to 4

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 29, 2019 9:47 am
Updated December 29, 2019 9:49 am
Emergency services at the scene after an avalanche in Val Senales, South Tyrol, northeast Italy, 28 December 2019 (issued 29 December 2019). Three people thought to be German, a woman and two seven-year-old girls, have died in an avalanche while skiing in Val Senales on 28 December. .
Emergency services at the scene after an avalanche in Val Senales, South Tyrol, northeast Italy, 28 December 2019 (issued 29 December 2019). Three people thought to be German, a woman and two seven-year-old girls, have died in an avalanche while skiing in Val Senales on 28 December. . EPA/STRINGER

An avalanche has killed a skier in the Dolomite Mountains, the fourth avalanche fatality in the Italian Alps in 24 hours.

Italian state TV said the skier was among four people struck by the avalanche near a mountain refuge Sunday morning.

Emergency services at the scene after an avalanche in Val Senales, South Tyrol, northeast Italy, 28 December 2019 (issued 29 December 2019). Three people thought to be German, a woman and two seven-year-old girls, have died in an avalanche while skiing in Val Senales on 28 December.
Emergency services at the scene after an avalanche in Val Senales, South Tyrol, northeast Italy, 28 December 2019 (issued 29 December 2019). Three people thought to be German, a woman and two seven-year-old girls, have died in an avalanche while skiing in Val Senales on 28 December. EPA/STRINGER

A day earlier, a wall of snow crashed into a group of German skiers in the Senales valley of Bolzano province, killing two 7-year-old girls and the mother of one of them. Prosecutors say they are investigating whether that slope should have been closed to the public that day, given a high risk of avalanches.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Parks Canada warns of considerable avalanche risk in B.C. and Alberta

Strong winds have raised the danger of avalanches in Italian Alpine ski areas, which are crowded with vacationers during the holidays.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Italyitaly avalancheItalian AlpsAlps avalanchebolzano provincedolomite mountainsgerman skiersitalian alps avalanche deathssenales valley
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.