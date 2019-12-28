Menu

Crime

Woman accused of assault in anti-semitic attacks in New York charged with hate crime

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 28, 2019 6:43 pm
Updated December 28, 2019 7:26 pm
New York police increasing presence in wake of series of anti-Semitic attacks
WATCH: New York police increasing presence in wake of series of anti-Semitic attacks

A woman accused of slapping three people in one of a series of apparently anti-Semitic attacks reported throughout New York during Hanukkah was charged Saturday with attempted assault as a hate crime, court records show.

Tiffany Harris, 30, was released without bail after her arraignment on the attempted assault charge and misdemeanour and lower-level charges, according to the records.

In this Dec. 11, 2019 photo, Orthodox Jewish men pass New York City police guarding a Brooklyn synagogue prior to a funeral for Mosche Deutsch in New York.
In this Dec. 11, 2019 photo, Orthodox Jewish men pass New York City police guarding a Brooklyn synagogue prior to a funeral for Mosche Deutsch in New York. Mark Lennihan / The Associated Press

Her lawyer, Iris Ying, declined to comment, and the New York Post reported that Harris rebuffed questions as she left a Brooklyn court.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Harris slapped three women, ages 22 to 31, in the face and head after encountering them on a corner in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights area. The victims suffered minor pain, police said.

READ MORE: New York City increases police presence in Jewish areas amid fear of attacks

Around the city, police have gotten at least six reports this week — and eight since Dec. 13 — of attacks possibly propelled by anti-Jewish bias.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that police presence would increase in Crown Heights and two other Brooklyn neighbourhoods with large Jewish populations.

‘We will not accept it’: DeBlasio responds following series of attacks in Jewish communities
‘We will not accept it’: DeBlasio responds following series of attacks in Jewish communities
© 2019 The Canadian Press
