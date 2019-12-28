Menu

WHL Roundup: Friday, December 27, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 28, 2019 1:41 am

EVERETT, Wash. – Tyler Brennan made 35 saves and the Prince George Cougars scored three first-period goals to beat the Everett Silvertips 4-3 on Friday in Western Hockey League action.

Ilijah Colina, Josh Maser, Filip Koffer and Blake Eastman scored for the Cougars (9-20-4), who are 3-0-1 in their last four games.

Dawson Butt struck twice and Bryce Kindopp had the other for the Silvertips (24-7-2), who entered the game 7-0-1 in their last eight contests.

Everett neminder Keegan Karki gave up three goals on seven shots in 15:36 of action before giving way to Braden Holt, who stopped 19-of-20 shots in relief but was pegged with the loss.

ICE 4 WHEAT KINGS 0

BRANDON, Man. — Liam Hughes made 28 saves, Isaac Johnson scored twice and Peyton Krebs had a goal and two helpers to lead Winnipeg (20-13-1) over the Wheat Kings (15-16-3).

BLAZERS 4 ROCKETS 0

KELOWNA, B.C. — Dylan Garand made 25 saves, Zane Franklin scored twice and Orrin Centazzo had a goal and three helpers as Kamloops (22-9-3) blanked the Rockets (18-12-3) to improve to 7-0-3 in its last 10.

HURRICANES 5 HITMEN 4 (OT)

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Dino Kambeitz scored his second goal of the night in overtime while Alex Thacker tacked on three assists as the Hurricanes (21-10-5) got by Calgary (16-10-5).

PATS 5 WARRIORS 2

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Max Paddock turned aside 28 shots and Robbie Holmes scored the eventual winner as Regina (9-18-4) toppled the Warriors (10-18-2).

BLADES 3 RAIDERS 2

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Riley McKay scored twice and Nolan Maier made 32 saves as Saskatoon (16-15-3) dealt the Raiders (20-10-4) their third loss in a row.

OIL KINGS 2 REBELS 1

RED DEER, Alta. — Sebastian Cossa kicked out 30 shots as Edmonton (23-6-7) slipped past the Rebels (12-18-3) to improve to 8-0-1 in its last nine contests.

THUNDERBIRDS 9 CHIEFS 5

KENT, Wash. — Keltie Jeri-Leon had two goals and three assists, Henrik Rybinski had two goals and two helpers, and Andrej Kukuca also scored twice as Seattle (13-17-3) beat Spokane (19-11-4).

BRONCOS 4 TIGERS 3 (SO)

SWIFT CURRENT, Alta. — Aiden Bulych scored twice in regulation before Sergei Alkhimov potted the winner as the Broncos (7-22-3) upset Medicine Hat (22-10-2) to halt a nine-game slide.

GIANTS 2 ROYALS 1

VICTORIA — Krz Plummer produced the winner at 10:28 of the third period, and David Tendeck made 27 saves as Vancouver (16-15-2) downed the Royals (17-12-2).

WINTERHAWKS 3 AMERICANS 2 (OT)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Cross Hanas scored 1:03 into the extra period as Portland (23-6-4) improved to 7-0-1 in its last eight outings with a win over Tri-City (12-15-5), which has lost seven in a row.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
