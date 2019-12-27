Menu

Crime

Man shot on Christmas Day identified, death ruled homicide: Edmonton police

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted December 27, 2019 1:29 pm
Edmonton police continuing investigation into Christmas Day suspicious death
Dec. 26: Edmonton police are continuing to investigate the suspicious death of a 28-year-old on Christmas Day. Laurel Gregory has the latest.

Edmonton police have identified the man killed in a shooting on Christmas Day and have ruled his death a homicide.

Investigators say Abdinasir Abdullahi Shire, 28, died from gunshot wounds.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate and want to speak with anyone who witnessed the fatal shooting.

READ MORE: Man killed in Christmas Day shooting in Edmonton: police

Reports of shots fired came in to police at about 7:20 a.m. on Dec. 25 in the area of 117 Street and 107 Avenue.

EMS responded and found a 28-year-old man outside the apartment building. They treated him but he died a short time later.

People were seen leaving the scene in vehicles, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting or what led up to the incident is asked to contact police at (780) 423-4567.

