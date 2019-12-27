Man shot on Christmas Day identified, death ruled homicide: Edmonton police

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police have identified the man killed in a shooting on Christmas Day and have ruled his death a homicide.

Investigators say Abdinasir Abdullahi Shire, 28, died from gunshot wounds.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate and want to speak with anyone who witnessed the fatal shooting.

Reports of shots fired came in to police at about 7:20 a.m. on Dec. 25 in the area of 117 Street and 107 Avenue.

EMS responded and found a 28-year-old man outside the apartment building. They treated him but he died a short time later.

People were seen leaving the scene in vehicles, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting or what led up to the incident is asked to contact police at (780) 423-4567.

