Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

New Year’s Day 2020: What’s open and closed in Guelph

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted December 27, 2019 12:04 pm
Here's a list of what's open and what's closed on New Year's Day in Guelph.
Here's a list of what's open and what's closed on New Year's Day in Guelph. Global News

As Guelph residents ring in the new year and a new decade, there will be plenty of closures and service reductions around the Royal City on Jan. 1.

Many businesses will also be closing their doors early on New Year’s Eve.

READ MORE: What’s open and closed in Waterloo region on New Year’s Day 2020

Here’s a breakdown of reduced hours, along with what’s open and closed on New Year’s Day 2020.

Shopping

Stone Road Mall will close early at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 and remain closed until Jan. 2.

Both Walmart locations in Guelph will close at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and reopen on Jan. 2 at 7 a.m.

READ MORE: New Year’s Eve 2019 - Where to celebrate in Waterloo Region, Guelph

Many grocery stores and retail businesses will be closed on New Year’s Day, along with all LCBO and Beer Store locations in Guelph.

Story continues below advertisement

The Rexall location and its pharmacy at Woolwich Street and Speedvale Avenue will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Government facilities and services

There will be no waste collection on New Year’s Day, and service will be delayed by one day all week long.

City hall offices that have been closed since Dec. 24 will stay closed until Jan. 2. Most other city buildings, like the operations office, will be open on Dec. 31 and closed on Jan. 1.

How different cultures celebrate New Year’s
How different cultures celebrate New Year’s

All branches of the Guelph Public Library will be open until 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and closed on Jan. 1.

The Guelph Civic Museum will be closed from Dec. 30 to Jan. 1, and McCrae House will remain closed until Jan. 2.

Transit

Guelph Transit will be offering standard service on New Year’s Eve, and all rides after 7 p.m. are free.

READ MORE: Guelph Transit offering free rides on New Year’s Eve

An hourly service will be provided on New Year’s Day from 9:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

GO Transit will operate on an early home-bound late-night service on New Year’s Eve with free rides after 7 p.m. It will operate on a Sunday schedule on New Year’s Day.

Story continues below advertisement
Holiday fashion: Ringing in NYE in style
Holiday fashion: Ringing in NYE in style
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphNew Year's EveOpen closed GuelphGuelph New yearsGuelph new years hoursGuelph Transit New Year'sNew Year's Day 2020New Year's Day GuelphNew Year's Eve GuelphOpen Closed New Year's Guelph
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.