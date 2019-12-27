New Year’s Day 2020: What’s open and closed in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

As Guelph residents ring in the new year and a new decade, there will be plenty of closures and service reductions around the Royal City on Jan. 1.

Many businesses will also be closing their doors early on New Year’s Eve.

Here’s a breakdown of reduced hours, along with what’s open and closed on New Year’s Day 2020.

Shopping

Stone Road Mall will close early at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 and remain closed until Jan. 2.

Both Walmart locations in Guelph will close at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and reopen on Jan. 2 at 7 a.m.

Many grocery stores and retail businesses will be closed on New Year’s Day, along with all LCBO and Beer Store locations in Guelph.

Story continues below advertisement

The Rexall location and its pharmacy at Woolwich Street and Speedvale Avenue will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Government facilities and services

There will be no waste collection on New Year’s Day, and service will be delayed by one day all week long.

City hall offices that have been closed since Dec. 24 will stay closed until Jan. 2. Most other city buildings, like the operations office, will be open on Dec. 31 and closed on Jan. 1.

5:46 How different cultures celebrate New Year’s How different cultures celebrate New Year’s

All branches of the Guelph Public Library will be open until 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and closed on Jan. 1.

The Guelph Civic Museum will be closed from Dec. 30 to Jan. 1, and McCrae House will remain closed until Jan. 2.

Transit

Guelph Transit will be offering standard service on New Year’s Eve, and all rides after 7 p.m. are free.

An hourly service will be provided on New Year’s Day from 9:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

GO Transit will operate on an early home-bound late-night service on New Year’s Eve with free rides after 7 p.m. It will operate on a Sunday schedule on New Year’s Day.

Story continues below advertisement

2:54 Holiday fashion: Ringing in NYE in style Holiday fashion: Ringing in NYE in style