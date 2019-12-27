Menu

World

Thai navy SEAL who helped rescue soccer team from flooded cave in 2018 dies

By Staff Reuters
Posted December 27, 2019 7:52 am
The Cave premieres at VIFF
WATCH: (From October 2019) The Cave premieres at VIFF

A Thai navy SEAL who took part in the dramatic rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in northern Thailand last year has died from a blood infection he contracted during the operation, the Royal Thai Navy said on Friday.

Petty Officer Beiret Bureerak had been receiving treatment, but his condition worsened, the navy said in a statement.

Another rescuer, former navy diver Sergeant Saman Kuman, died during the rescue operation.

Statue unveiled for former Thai Navy SEAL diver who died as he worked to rescue boys trapped in cave
Statue unveiled for former Thai Navy SEAL diver who died as he worked to rescue boys trapped in cave

Wild Boars Academy’s coach Ekapol Chanthawong and 12 boys had gone to explore the Tham Luang caves in Chiang Rai province on June 23, 2018, when a rainy-season downpour flooded the cave system and trapped them underground.

They survived for nine days on water dripping from rocks before they were discovered. Volunteers from abroad joined the rescue effort, which ended on July 10 when the boys and their coach were all brought out safely.

Thai soccer team reunite with some of the Australian divers who helped saved them from cave
Thai soccer team reunite with some of the Australian divers who helped saved them from cave
