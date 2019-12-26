Boxing Day fire breaks out along Sexsmith Road in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews were called to a fire along Sexsmith Road in Kelowna on Thursday evening.

It’s believed the fire started around 4:30 p.m., at a small vehicle dealership, with witnesses sending Global News photos of the blaze minutes later.

Jessie Solloway Jessie Solloway

It’s not known how the fire started at this time.

Global News has reached out to the Kelowna Fire Department for confirmation and more about the incident.

More to come…

