Boxing Day fire breaks out along Sexsmith Road in Kelowna

Emergency crews were called to a fire along Sexsmith Road in Kelowna on Thursday evening.
It’s believed the fire started around 4:30 p.m., at a small vehicle dealership, with witnesses sending Global News photos of the blaze minutes later.
It’s not known how the fire started at this time.
Global News has reached out to the Kelowna Fire Department for confirmation and more about the incident.
More to come…
West Kelowna’s Valhalla Helicopters helping Australia amid fires
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS