Okanagan

Boxing Day fire breaks out along Sexsmith Road in Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 26, 2019 9:52 pm
Updated December 26, 2019 9:53 pm
Emergency crews were called to a fire on Sexsmith Road in Kelowna on Thursday.
Emergency crews were called to a fire on Sexsmith Road in Kelowna on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to a fire along Sexsmith Road in Kelowna on Thursday evening.

It’s believed the fire started around 4:30 p.m., at a small vehicle dealership, with witnesses sending Global News photos of the blaze minutes later.

It’s not known how the fire started at this time.

Global News has reached out to the Kelowna Fire Department for confirmation and more about the incident.

More to come…

