Christmas Bureau of Edmonton reports fundraising shortfall for the year

The Christmas Bureau of Edmonton said it fell short of its fundraising goal this year.

The organization said it was aiming to raise $1.3 million but came up about $165,000 short.

It says it’s hoping to reach its goal by the end of the month.

“It’s a tough year in Edmonton for a lot of people, but unfortunately, what that also means is there’s more need in Edmonton as well,” said Katherine Stavropoulos, manager of marketing and communications with the Christmas Bureau.

“We were still able to serve over 40,000 people in Edmonton and area. We’re hoping to reach our goal just so we can ensure that all of that is taken care of from a financial perspective.”

Stavropoulos said about half of the people the organization serves are under the age of 12.

The Christmas Bureau accepts donations throughout the year, but any donations made by the end of the year will be applied to its goal for 2019.

“Every little bit counts and we appreciate every penny,” Stavropoulos said.

The Christmas Bureau of Edmonton connects those in need with more than 85 social service agencies. Every December since 1940, the organization has provided a festive meal to Edmontonians in need at Christmas.

Last year, 39,137 people received the Christmas Bureau’s holiday meal. Of those, nearly 15,000 were children under the age of 12, and about 4,700 were between the ages of 13 and 17.

