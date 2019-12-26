Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg man runs 100 km on Boxing Day to support Siloam Mission

By Marney Blunt Global News
Posted December 26, 2019 3:49 pm
Junel Malapad (middle) is running 100 kilometres on Boxing Day to raise money for Siloam Mission. .
Junel Malapad (middle) is running 100 kilometres on Boxing Day to raise money for Siloam Mission. . Erik Pindera / Global News

A Winnipeg man wants to change Boxing Day into ‘Running Day’, and he’s doing it for a good cause.

For the fourth consecutive year, ultra-marathon runner Junel Malapad is spending his Boxing Day running to raise money for Siloam Mission.

The run began, he said, for a simple reason.

“I love running and I don’t like shopping,” said Malapad.

“[And] I wanted to help out with the homeless and I know Siloam Mission does a lot of great work, so that’s why I’m doing it.”

READ MORE: Halifax marathon runner thankful to strangers who provided life-saving CPR at finishing line

This year, Malapad is running a 3.3-km loop through The Forks and around Provencher Boulevard and Marion Street. A few other runners and supporters joined him along the way.

Malapad will run the route 30 times before finishing it off with a final run to Siloam Mission to drop off donations.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Gift of compassion: Winnipeg charities spreading cheer to those in need over the holidays

He started running at 4 a.m. and is expected to finish at Siloam by about 7 p.m. — an extreme run, even for an ultra-marathoner like Malapad.

“At the end you’re pretty happy and there isn’t very much pain, but everything just creeps in and soon you’ll find you felt like you’ve been hit by a truck,” said Malapad.

“But after that is recovery and you start thinking about the next thing.”

In the past three years, he’s raised about $21,000 for the charity. This year he hopes to raise an additional $10,000.

Season of Giving: Siloam Mission
Season of Giving: Siloam Mission
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
winnipegCharityHomelessFundraiserBoxing DaySiloam MissionWinnipeg homelessCharity eventJunel MalapadWinnipeg man runs 100 km for charityWinnipeg marathon runner
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.