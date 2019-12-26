Parts of Metro Vancouver could see small accumulations of snow on Boxing Day

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of Metro Vancouver at higher elevations could see “small accumulations of snow” on Boxing Day, according to Environment Canada.

“A front moving southward along the B.C. coast will meet a somewhat cool airmass in place over the Lower Mainland early this evening,” Environment Canada said in a special weather statement issued Thursday morning.

“Initially, precipitation will be a mix of snow and rain and 2 to 4 cm can be expected over higher terrain and in the Fraser Valley. Up to 5 cm is forecast for the eastern Fraser Valley.”

Precipitation is expected to transition to rain in Metro Vancouver sometime around midnight, while snow could remain in the eastern Fraser Valley until Friday morning.

The City of Vancouver says additional shelter space and warming centres are available on Thursday night.

PLEASE SHARE: Due to cold weather, Powell Street Getaway will be open as a warming centre tonight (December 26th), along with EWRs across #Vancouver. If you need to stay warm, you will be welcomed at one of these facilities. For details, see tables below: pic.twitter.com/Bnnia6Rndr — City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) December 26, 2019