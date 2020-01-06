Those Old Radio Shows January 10-11

Send this page to someone via email

Friday, Jan. 10:

Hour 1: Adventures by Morse – It’s Dismal to Die, Pt. 2; Red Ryder – Casa Grande Valley

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – The Ex Mrs. Bradford

Hour 3: Let George Do It – The Little Man Who Was Everywhere; Amos & Andy – Kingfish Adopts a Great Dane

Hour 4: Lights Out – Happy Ending; Pat Novak – Agnes Bolton

Saturday, Jan. 11:

Hour 1: Dragnet – James Vickers; My Favourite Husband – Gum Machine

Hour 2: The Line Up – Strange Death of a Woman; Box 13 – Double Right Cross

Hour 3: Father Knows Best – Audition Show; Jack Benny – Murder Mystery

Hour 4: Rogers of the Gazette – Do It Now; Gunsmoke – Tail to the Wind

Hour 5: Dark Fantasy – The Letter from Yesterday; Richard Diamond – Jacoby is Back in Town

