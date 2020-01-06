Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
those old radio shows

Those Old Radio Shows January 10-11

By Adam Toy 770 CHQR
Posted January 6, 2020 10:00 am

Friday, Jan. 10:

Hour 1: Adventures by Morse – It’s Dismal to Die, Pt. 2; Red Ryder – Casa Grande Valley
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – The Ex Mrs. Bradford
Hour 3: Let George Do It – The Little Man Who Was Everywhere; Amos & Andy – Kingfish Adopts a Great Dane
Hour 4: Lights Out – Happy Ending; Pat Novak – Agnes Bolton

Saturday, Jan. 11:

Hour 1: Dragnet – James Vickers; My Favourite Husband – Gum Machine
Hour 2: The Line Up – Strange Death of a Woman; Box 13 – Double Right Cross
Hour 3: Father Knows Best – Audition Show; Jack Benny – Murder Mystery
Hour 4: Rogers of the Gazette – Do It Now; Gunsmoke – Tail to the Wind
Hour 5: Dark Fantasy – The Letter from Yesterday; Richard Diamond – Jacoby is Back in Town

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Old Time Radiothose old radio showsradio playsOld RadioOld Radio Showsold time radio showsvintage radioold radio plays
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.