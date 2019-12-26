Menu

Ice and rain coming to Montreal as Environment Canada issues warning

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted December 26, 2019 11:53 am
There is a freezing rain warning in effect for the Greater Montreal area on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.
There is a freezing rain warning in effect for the Greater Montreal area on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Paul Chiasson

There was no snow for Christmas in Montreal, but ice is on the way.

A freezing rain warning hangs over much of southern Quebec, including Montreal.

READ MORE: Environment Canada’s chief meteorologist lists country’s top 10 weather events of 2019

Environment Canada says freezing drizzle will begin over the Temiscamingue area Thursday afternoon before making its way towards the Ottawa Valley, the Lower Laurentians, Greater Montreal and the Montérégie in the evening.

The freezing rain is expected to taper off and be replaced by rain showers Friday morning for those areas.

For the central parts of the province, freezing precipitation will begin on Friday morning and could persist until late in the day. The system is expected to hit the Saguenay area in the afternoon and the region could see between two to five millimetres of freezing rain.

The weather agency warns that highways, roads, sidewalks and parking lots may slippery as the result of ice-build.

Officials are reminding motorists to adjust their driving to local weather conditions. Pedestrians should also take extra care when walking in affected areas.

