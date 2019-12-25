Menu

Crime

Peel police search for suspect in two assaults on women in Brampton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 25, 2019 10:24 am
One of two photos released by Peel Regional Police.
One of two photos released by Peel Regional Police.

Police in the Greater Toronto Area are searching for a man accused in two separate assaults on two women.

In the first incident, Peel Regional Police say a woman suffered minor injuries after she was attacked around 3:40 p.m. Sunday in the area of Norton Place Park and Clark Boulevard in Brampton, north east of Toronto.

Police say around 7:35 p.m. that same day, another woman was allegedly threatened with a knife in the grocery store parking lot in the area of Peel Centre Drive.

She was taken to hospital after reportedly cutting both her hands during a struggle with the suspect.

Police describe the suspect in both incidents as a man in his mid to late 30s, between 5 foot 7 to 5 foot 11, with a dark complexion, facial hair and a slim build.

Story continues below advertisement
One of two photos released by Peel Regional Police.
One of two photos released by Peel Regional Police.

They say in the first alleged assault, the suspect was wearing a dark blue jacket, grey track pants, a grey hoodie, a dark coloured hat and black shoes with white soles.

They say in the second, he was wearing black cargo style pants, an oversized camouflage hoodie, and black shoes with white soles.

Police say the suspect received a cut under his right eye and scratches to his face during the second incident.

Investigators believe that the attacks are related.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
