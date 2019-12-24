Saskatoon book donation to benefit families with children in hospital

A book donation made around the holidays will benefit families with children receiving healthcare in Saskatoon.
Saskatchewan author Amber Antymniuk wrote and illustrated H is for Home: A Saskatchewan Alphabet.
“It’s all about Saskatchewan. The things that I love and appreciate about our province and growing up here. I grew up on an acreage outside of Tisdale. So all of that farming community and growing up with a garden, around ground posts with tractors and all that sort of thing,” she said.
“I did all of the illustrations myself. They’re all watercolour illustrations and I printed here in Saskatoon.”
Antymniuk said she donated 840 of the books to each the Ronald McDonald House and Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital.
“And then at the children’s hospital, it’ll be in the child life zone … That’s a place where there’s going to be a lot of therapeutic work done with children, teaching, art therapy, music therapy, all those sorts of things.”
Antymniuk was a teacher with the Saskatoon Public Schools division for five years before taking the opportunity to utilize some skills she had put on the shelf.
