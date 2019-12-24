Heating back in time for the holidays in Dorval apartment

Send this page to someone via email

A Dorval resident who was worried she wouldn’t have heat over Christmas is thanking Global News for the fast action that helped get her heat back on.

Karen Kemp says that within an hour of calling the television station reporter Tim Sargeant was at her door where he noted extension cords plugged into space heaters in her two bedrooms and an obvious lack of heat in the apartment.

The building’s owners, CAPREIT, quickly stepped in to help. “Within hours I had electricians, I had heating people — this place was grand central station.” The electrical outlets were repaired, as was the central heating system and the space heaters were removed. The fire department even called in and they hoped to remove the space heaters and made sure the apartment was safe.

READ MORE: Dorval tenant says her apartment has been too cold: ‘This is not a slum dwelling’

Kemp says there is a marked improvement in just 24 hours. The temperature in the bedrooms is now 21 degrees celsius. That’s the temperature that is maintained throughout the building thanks to a new central heating system installed two years ago according to CAPREIT CEO Mark Kenney.

Story continues below advertisement

Kemp says she’s looking forward to celebrating Christmas now. “My daughter and I are going to have our Christmas meal together. I’m happy. We’ll be comfortable. We won’t be hot but we’ll be comfortable.”

And Mark Kenney is also happy that his tenant will “be enjoying a Merry Christmas.”