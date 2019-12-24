Kahla’s Christmas Forecast: Overcast, yet mild for southern Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

It looks like we’re getting an early Christmas gift around the region in the form of a nice, mild forecast for the holidays.

As we move through Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, most of us are expecting conditions to stay a little on the cloudy side with a few sunny breaks expected throughout the daytime.

When it comes to temperatures, we’re expecting highs to stay above average and hovering close to -5 C. If we factor in the wind chill most of us will feel more like -16 C.

Wind also won’t be much of a problem with speeds expected to stay around 10-15 km/h.

Temperatures around Manitoba at noon Dec 24, 2019

For Boxing Day on Thursday we’re looking at much of the same — overcast conditions with daytime highs again reaching around the -5 C mark. Clearing though as we move through the Thursday overnight so Friday looks quite sunny for most.

We’re also expecting slightly warmer highs on Friday, with many communities coming close to the freezing point.

The last weekend of 2019 looks very lovely as well.

Saturday, the sunshine should stick around and we’re again aiming for highs near zero. For Sunday, more of a mix of sun and cloud with highs back to around -5 C.

Enjoy your holidays everyone!

Winnipeg’s 5 day forecast from Dec 25, 2019