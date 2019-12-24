Menu

Rockslide closes Highway 97 in South Okanagan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 24, 2019 12:42 pm
Updated December 24, 2019 1:09 pm
DriveBC is reporting that traffic along Highway 97, just south of Okanagan Falls, is closed in both directions because of a rockslide.
DriveBC is reporting that traffic along Highway 97, just south of Okanagan Falls, is closed in both directions because of a rockslide. DriveBC

A rockslide has closed Highway 97 in both directions in the South Okanagan.

DriveBC says the slide is five kilometres south of Okanagan Falls, between Sundial Road and Vaseaux Lake Crescent.

An estimated time of reopening is not available, but a detour is available via Highway 3 to Keremeos and Highway 3A Keremeos to Kaleden.

Global News is on site and has been told that a geotech is assessing the site, and that a helicopter will be dispatched to view the slide area from the air.

