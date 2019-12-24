Rockslide closes Highway 97 in South Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

A rockslide has closed Highway 97 in both directions in the South Okanagan.

DriveBC says the slide is five kilometres south of Okanagan Falls, between Sundial Road and Vaseaux Lake Crescent.

An estimated time of reopening is not available, but a detour is available via Highway 3 to Keremeos and Highway 3A Keremeos to Kaleden.

#BCHwy97 closed at #VaseauxLake following an overnight rockslide. A road crew representative on site says a geo technical engineer is on scene and a helicopter is being dispatched to assess the site from the air. No estimated time of opening. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/cDHpvPSNvc — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) December 24, 2019

Global News is on site and has been told that a geotech is assessing the site, and that a helicopter will be dispatched to view the slide area from the air.