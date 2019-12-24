Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle campaign raises $624,701 in London

Send this page to someone via email

Londoners were in a giving mood this holiday season, helping the Salvation Army surpass its Christmas Kettle goal just in time for the holidays.

The Salvation Army was trying to reach last year’s total of $550,000. As of Christmas Eve, the organization’s fundraising total is at $624,701.

“Reaching our goal means we can continue to provide life-changing programs for the most vulnerable in London,” said Shannon Wise, the Salvation Army’s divisional director of marketing and communications.

“The Salvation Army is deeply grateful for the outpour of support from its donors, volunteers and community partners to be able to meet the need in our community.”

A week ago, there was some worry the organization might not reach its target, as the campaign was $168,000 behind last year’s total.

The money raised will help the Salvation Army continue various initiatives like the Christmas hamper program.

This year. the Salvation Army provided food hampers for 4,431 households and toys for more than 6,758 local children.

“Money raised through the Kettle campaign allows the Salvation Army to continue giving people in our community the tools they need to rebuild dignity and renew hope — whether that’s through the Christmas hamper program, emergency disaster relief, shelter or life-skills development,” Wise said.