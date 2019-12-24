Menu

Canada

High-risk sex offender released, expected to be living in Winnipeg, police say

By Malika Karim Global News
Posted December 24, 2019 10:31 am
Police say Burton Randy Thomas has a high risk of reoffending.
Police say Burton Randy Thomas has a high risk of reoffending. Winnipeg Police Service

Winnipeg police are notifying residents that a high-risk sex offender has been released from Stony Mountain Institution and is now expected to be living in Winnipeg.

According to police, Burton Randy Thomas, 46, has a lengthy criminal record, including convictions for sex assault, aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm and numerous breaches of probation.

Thomas was released after serving around one year for breaching the condition of his long-term supervision order. He was convicted of sexual assault on April 6, 2010 and deemed a long-term offender, police say. He received a total sentence of 14 years in addition to a 10-year long-term supervision order.

Thomas participated in some treatment programming while incarcerated, but according to police, he is considered a high risk to reoffend in a sexual manner against women.

He is also subject to a lifetime weapons prohibition order, according to police.

Police say they are releasing this information to help members of the public take suitable measures to protect themselves, however they are reminding residents that any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct directed at Thomas will not be tolerated.

Police ask that any information about Thomas is reported to the Manitoba Integrated High-Risk Sex Offender Unit at 204-984-1888. People may also contact the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6222, reach out to their local RCMP detachment or contact Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

