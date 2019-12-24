Crash near Aylmer claims life of 1, sends 2 to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Elgin County OPP are investigating a fatal crash that left one person dead in the Aylmer area on Monday afternoon.

It was around 5:20 p.m. when Elgin County OPP, along with fire and paramedics were called to a two-vehicle collision on John Wise Line between Rogers Road and Imperial Road.

Police say the crash happened after a westbound vehicle crossed over into the eastbound lane and collided with another vehicle.

OPP say the driver of the westbound vehicle was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died in hospital. The driver and the passenger of the eastbound vehicle were also transported to hospital with serious to critical injuries.

The crash left the roadway closed for an extended period overnight, but it has since reopened to traffic for the Tuesday morning commute.

Police are withholding the identity of the deceased pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Elgin County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

