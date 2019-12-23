Ontario Provincial Police offer tips to keep your home safe this holiday season

Send this page to someone via email

A person’s garbage can be a criminal’s treasure: that’s the message OPP are sending out this holiday season.

Police say they’re reminding residents to be mindful this holiday season when taking holiday litter to the curb.

“Thieves can quickly ascertain what you received on your Christmas wish list by simply driving by and looking at the gift boxes put out to the curb for garbage pickup,” stated OPP in an official release.

“Criminals can easily gauge which house would make a great target based on the advertisement left out for them each year.”

To prevent incidents, police recommend residents cut down large boxes and turn them inside out when recycling.

Shredding receipts and financial documents before they hit the garbage can is another means of preventing trouble.

Officials say residents should also arrange to have a trusted person gather their garbage cans while away.

In addition, OPP recommend residents to avoid posting new gifts on social media, and also make sure their homes appear “lived-in” while away.

Making sure vehicles and homes are locked is a year-round safety tip, police add.

